Israel proven it complies with no ceasefire agreement

According to Lebanese El-Nashra news webiste, Nabih Berri in remarks published on Sunday referrred to the repeated violations of the Lebanese ceasefire, and stated: Israel has undoubtedly proven that it does not adhere to any ceasefire agreement and is violating all laws and agreements.

He added: The upcoming Israeli elections are a battle in which everyone competes over who can kill and destroy the largest number.

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament emphasized: Israel is always trying to turn southern Lebanon and its people into a bloody ballot box in the upcoming election competitions.

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