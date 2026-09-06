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Sep 6, 2026, 7:35 PM

Berri:

Israel proven it complies with no ceasefire agreement

Israel proven it complies with no ceasefire agreement

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri has said that Israel has proven that it does not adhere to any ceasefire agreement and is violating all laws and agreements.

According to Lebanese El-Nashra news webiste, Nabih Berri in remarks published on Sunday referrred to the repeated violations of the Lebanese ceasefire, and stated: Israel has undoubtedly proven that it does not adhere to any ceasefire agreement and is violating all laws and agreements.

He added: The upcoming Israeli elections are a battle in which everyone competes over who can kill and destroy the largest number.

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament emphasized: Israel is always trying to turn southern Lebanon and its people into a bloody ballot box in the upcoming election competitions.

MNA/ISN1405061510327

News ID 247496

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