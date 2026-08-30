‘Massive’ explosion in southern Lebanon after Israeli bombing

The Israeli army has carried out a “massive explosion” in the southern Lebanese town of Houla, in the Marjeyoun district this morning, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.
There were no immediate reports on possible casualties or damage.
MNA
TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – The Israeli regime carried out an explosion in south of Lebanon on Sunday despite a ceasefire in place.
The Israeli army has carried out a “massive explosion” in the southern Lebanese town of Houla, in the Marjeyoun district this morning, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.
There were no immediate reports on possible casualties or damage.
MNA
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