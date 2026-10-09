Iranian deaf athletics team finishes 2nd in Asian C'ships

The Asian Deaf Athletics Championships were held from Tuesday to Thursday in Penang, Malaysia.
Over three days of competition, Iran’s national deaf athletics team won five gold, three silver and four bronze medals, finishing the championships with 12 medals.
Accordingly, Iran finished second in the final standings, behind Japan and ahead of India.
The competitions were held as part of the Asia-Pacific Deaf Multi-Sport Championships. Iran competed only in athletics and ultimately finished as runners-up.
Iran’s Medalists
Ali Alizadeh – Silver medal, 1,500-meter race
Hashem Yadegari – Bronze medal, 100-meter race
Hashem Yadegari – Bronze medal, long jump
Ali Alizadeh – Gold medal, 800-meter race
Amirhossein Zare – Gold medal, discus throw
Yashar Vaghаr – Gold medal, 110-meter hurdles
Iran’s 4×400-meter relay team, consisting of Ali Alizadeh, Mehran Sarafraz, Mehdi Vahidiyan and Mohammad Mehdi Zare – Bronze medal
Mehdi Vahidiyan – Silver medal, 200-meter race
Elahe Golmohammadi – Gold medal, discus throw
Yazdan Eslami – Silver medal, shot put
Tareq Abiat – Gold medal, 400-meter hurdles
Iran’s 4×100-meter relay team, consisting of Yashar Vaghаr, Tareq Abiat, Mehdi Vahidiyan and Hashem Yadegari – Bronze medal
MNA
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