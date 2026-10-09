Iranian deaf athletics team finishes 2nd in Asian C'ships

The Asian Deaf Athletics Championships were held from Tuesday to Thursday in Penang, Malaysia.

Over three days of competition, Iran’s national deaf athletics team won five gold, three silver and four bronze medals, finishing the championships with 12 medals.

Accordingly, Iran finished second in the final standings, behind Japan and ahead of India.

The competitions were held as part of the Asia-Pacific Deaf Multi-Sport Championships. Iran competed only in athletics and ultimately finished as runners-up.

Iran’s Medalists

Ali Alizadeh – Silver medal, 1,500-meter race

Hashem Yadegari – Bronze medal, 100-meter race

Hashem Yadegari – Bronze medal, long jump

Ali Alizadeh – Gold medal, 800-meter race

Amirhossein Zare – Gold medal, discus throw

Yashar Vaghаr – Gold medal, 110-meter hurdles

Iran’s 4×400-meter relay team, consisting of Ali Alizadeh, Mehran Sarafraz, Mehdi Vahidiyan and Mohammad Mehdi Zare – Bronze medal

Mehdi Vahidiyan – Silver medal, 200-meter race

Elahe Golmohammadi – Gold medal, discus throw

Yazdan Eslami – Silver medal, shot put

Tareq Abiat – Gold medal, 400-meter hurdles

Iran’s 4×100-meter relay team, consisting of Yashar Vaghаr, Tareq Abiat, Mehdi Vahidiyan and Hashem Yadegari – Bronze medal

MNA