Leader says police key pillar of Iran security

In a message published on the occasion of Law Enforcement Week, the Leader said, "Security is among God's greatest blessings, and establishing it across dear Iran, from large cities to the smallest population units in villages and neighbourhoods, from difficult border guarding in harsh weather conditions and diverse mountain and sea climates, from plains and forests to the country's most central points, owes to the bravery and courage of the devoted and hardworking forces of the Law Enforcement Command as one of the strong pillars of the country's security."

"The prominent role of the Law Enforcement Command at various levels, from command and staff ranks to police stations and outposts, for ensuring security in recent years has gained more prominence, and signs of this impact became more evident in the second and third imposed wars," he said.

The Leader said the criminal American-Zionist enemy's focus and insistence on striking the Law Enforcement Command's various ranks, from the highest levels to its frontline units, made the institution's importance all the more obvious.

But this desperate effort and malicious blows to the pillars of society's order and security, for which there is no parallel in history, did not cause the brave forces of the Law Enforcement Command to fall short of their mission, he added.

MNA