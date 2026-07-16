  1. Politics
Jul 16, 2026, 10:44 AM

Military spokesperson:

All regional infrastructure to be destroyed if Iran's hit

All regional infrastructure to be destroyed if Iran's hit

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command spokesman warned of obliterating all remaining infrastructure in the region if Trump's threats are implemented.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, said the "criminal America" continues its "lawlessness and destabilisation" of the region. He stressed that under no circumstances would Iran allow the United States, as a foreign and extra-regional power, to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz. "This is Iran's unbreakable red line," he said.

He said that if the recent threats by the "empty and hollow" U.S. president to target Iranian infrastructure are carried out, "then everything that, owing to Iran's restraint, still remains — meaning all infrastructure in the region — will be crushed under the steel blows of the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, such that no trace of it shall remain, as if it never existed."

Zolfaghari warned that "the foolish enemy should know that the moment of epic for us is not a moment of avoidance. What comes from the armed forces of Iran is not an equal strike, it is a superior strike — strikes that will be more severe, more extensive and more devastating than ever." 

MNA 

News ID 246256

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