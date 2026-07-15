  1. Technology
Jul 15, 2026, 3:15 PM

Rad-1 radar satellite to be unveiled soon: Iranian official

Rad-1 radar satellite to be unveiled soon: Iranian official

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – The chairman of the Iranian Space Agency says that Iran’s first domestically developed radar satellite, Rad-1, will be unveiled soon after a slight delay caused by technical considerations

Speaking about the country’s space program on Wednesday, Hassan Salarieh, who also serves as deputy minister of information and communications technology, described Rad-1 as one of Iran’s most significant space projects.

He said the satellite had originally been scheduled to be unveiled earlier in 2026, but the timetable was pushed back due to technical issues that are common in such projects.

Salarieh said the unveiling of the country’s first homegrown radar satellite would mark a major milestone for Iran’s space industry.

The official also said development is underway on Rad-2, a more advanced radar satellite with higher imaging accuracy than Rad-1.

Salarieh highlighted growing cooperation with the private sector in satellite development, saying future generations of domestically built micro- and nanosatellites will offer improved imaging capabilities.

He added that the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology is also prioritizing the expansion of data- and satellite imagery-based services to enhance efficiency across various sectors of the country.

MNA

News ID 246235

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