Iran Army launches fresh attack on US base in Jordan

The Army's public relations office said the strikes were part of "Operation Thunderbolt" and followed six earlier waves of drone attacks on U.S. positions since the American violation of the ceasefire and the start of "brutal attacks" on Iranian territory.

"Soldiers of the nation in the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly cement the great lesson and strategic message of the martyred leader of the revolution to the enemy," the statement said, citing the late Leader's warning that the "era of hit and run is over" and that any action against Iran's soil, waters and skies "will not go unanswered or without proportionate cost."

The Army said operations would continue until final victory.

MNA