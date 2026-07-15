Iran hits US Fifth Fleet fuel and stores, warns on exports

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the strikes, part of the fifth wave of "Operation Nasr 2," hit the NSA management centre, the command and control hub, large warehouses of military spare parts and equipment, and fuel storage tanks of the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

In a sharply worded statement, the Guards blamed the United States for deploying "sea pirates" to the Indian Ocean to block shipping routes, cutting off the world from regional oil and gas under the pretext of controlling the Strait of Hormuz.

"The enemy should know that now that his pirates have closed the oil and gas export route to the world from the Indian Ocean, jeopardising the interests of America's economic rivals. They should expect the closure of other oil and gas export routes that serve the interests of America and its allies."

The statement concluded: "The export of oil and gas from the region is either for everyone or for no one."

MNA