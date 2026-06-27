CENTCOM reports attacking targets in Iran

CENTCOM that overseas the American forces deployed to the West Asia region, issue the remarks in a statement on Friday.

It claimed that it had staged the aggression in return for, what it described as, a Thursday drone strike against a vessel, which it named as Singapore-flagged cargo vessel MV Ever Lovely. The strike, it claimed, took place as the vessel was departing the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast.

Iran has, on all occasions, categorically rejected any allegations of targeting non-military objects, while warning about attempts at trying to implicate the country in such attacks by staging "false flag" operations.

CENTCOM's statement followed repeated American violations of a ceasefire announced on April 7 by US President Donald Trump in the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It also ensued the latest round of talks between Washington and Tehran on implementation of a recently signed memorandum of understanding, whose first clause clearly necessitates cessation of aggression on all fronts.

Iran has decisively retaliated against all the violations, while warning adversaries against repeating their miscalculations.

MNA