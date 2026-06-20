Israel must learn lessons from its defeat against Hezbollah

In a post on his X account late on Friday, he wrote, "Gaza also has its flood. When we said Hezbollah has Mirsad [drones], you did not pay attention, and you got trapped. Who will answer for the one hundred casualties?”.

Ghaani continued, “Gaza also has its flood. If you move according to the will of your politicians, you will be caught in the storm. Be careful.”

The Mersad is a small unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used for reconnaissance by the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.

Mersad is also the name of a historic Iranian military operation. In July 1988, Iran's armed forces crushed an MKO offensive backed by Saddam Hussein's regime, killing or wounding over 4,800 enemy forces and destroying 120 tanks and 400 armored vehicles.

In one operation in recent days, a Hezbollah drone struck an Israeli military position, killing a soldier identified as Alexander Filin and wounding seven others, according to the Israeli army.

In a separate attack, a roadside bomb targeted another Israeli force, wounding four soldiers. Israeli media reported that two of the injured are in critical condition.

Hezbollah has recently escalated its military operations against Israeli forces occupying parts of Lebanese territory.

Secretary General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Friday, “We do not fear death, and this is an essential component of victory,” adding that “when the enemy confronts us with weapons, we confront it with weapons.”

Qassem said resistance itself is a form of victory, arguing that “every step in which we reject occupation is a victory.”

Meanwhile, Israel's violations of the ceasefire continue along the Lebanese border despite the recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) electronically signed between Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump, aimed at ending the wider war that erupted after Israelis and the United States attacked Iran on February 28.

MNA