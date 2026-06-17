Iran inks deal with Russia to buy 20 helicopters

The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Russian state-owned enterprise by IRCS President Pir-Hossein Koulivand and Russian Helicopters Director General Nikolay Kolesov.

Speaking to a correspondent in Moscow following the signing ceremony, Koulivand stated, “Today, an agreement was signed for the direct purchase of 20 helicopters from Russia, aimed at strengthening our country’s logistics and aerial rescue fleet.”

Koulivand described the deal as an unprecedented milestone in the history of the Iranian Red Crescent Society. He added that the contract for the first four helicopters has already been finalized, with delivery to Iran expected before the Persian New Year (Nowruz) in March 2027.

Expressing his appreciation for the coordination efforts of the Iranian Embassy in Russia and the parliamentary support from the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Koulivand detailed the technical capabilities of the new fleet.

“These helicopters are equipped with modern technology and night-vision systems, enabling night flight operations,” the IRCS chief noted. “Furthermore, they are outfitted for firefighting operations as well as providing medical and emergency rescue services.”

MNA