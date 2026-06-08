Israeli regime attacked Iran with ballistic missiles: IRGC

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed Monday morning that Israel has struck targets inside Iran using air-launched ballistic missiles, as loud explosions were reported in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and Karaj.

The IRGC's announcement stated, "The Zionist enemy, using air-launched ballistic missiles, has attacked targets on the soil of our country."

Earlier on Monday, powerful explosions were heard in areas across Tehran, as well as in the cities of Tabriz, Isfahan, and Karaj.

Further details on the specific targets struck, the extent of damage, and any casualties were not immediately available.

MNA