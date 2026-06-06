Ulyanov slams West for ignoring attacks on Iran nuclar sites

Russia's Permanent Representative to international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, has told the IAEA Board of Governors that Western countries' deliberate silence in the face of attacks on nuclear infrastructure is normalising such strikes and accelerating a dangerous trend in 21st-century warfare.

The West’s silence about attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and Iran’s Bushehr NPP makes such incident a routine thing, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said, TASS reported.

"For a whole year, Western countries have been trying to sweep under the rug the fact of attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. <...> By doing this, Western countries have directly contributed to a situation where attacks on nuclear facilities have become normal in the 21st century," he said at an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

MNA