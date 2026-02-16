Resistance seeks to strengthen Lebanese army: Qassem

The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement held a ceremony on Monday to commemorate the anniversary of martyred leaders, prominent resistance leader Sheikh Ragheb Harb, former S.G. Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and great Jihadi commander Hajj Imad Moughniyeh.

The leader of the resistance movement delivered a televised speech at the ceremony.

Qassem said at the start of his speech that "We will follow the path of the martyred leaders, God willing."

"Occupation must be faced by resistance in order to achieve liberation," he later said.

"We are a national, patriotic, Islamic, and humanitarian resistance movement," he continued to talk about the Hezbollah resistance movement.

"‘Israel’ is an expansionist entity that plans to occupy all of Palestine," the Hezbollah leader further said.

"‘Israel’ occupies 60% of Gaza and attacks the remaining part on a daily basis," he continued to say.

"Hezbollah opposes strife and supports reinforcing the capabilities of the Lebanese Army," he later said.

The Hezbollah leader went on to say that " Why does not the Lebanese government convene periodically to discuss the national defense instead of making concessions?"

"Hezbollah does not seek wars, but is ready to defend Lebanon. battlefield will tell," he concluded, according to Al-Manar TV EN website's translation of his words.

MNA