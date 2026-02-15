  1. Politics
Iran prepares proposal for Geneva nuclear talks with US

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – A senior Iranian lawmaker says that the Iranian negotiating team has prepared a proposal package to avoid wasting time in the next round of talks with the US in Geneva, adding that, from experience, he is not optimistic.

Speaking to local Iranian media, Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said that "In this round of talks, there is no talk of stopping or abandoning uranium enrichment, and Iran’s nuclear stockpiles are not to be taken out of the country."

Referring to the history of the negotiations, Rezaei said, “These things have already been accepted by the Americans.”

Stating that the Geneva talks have nothing to do with missile issues or regional issues, the MP clarified, “We believe that the Zionist regime is the main issue in the region, and its threats should be discussed outside of these negotiations and in another format with the countries of the region to ensure development, peace, and common interests.”

Referring to Iran's readiness to resolve nuclear concerns at Tuesday's meeting in Geneva, Rezaei stated: "The negotiating team has prepared its proposed package to avoid wasting time, but given the experience with the Americans, we are not very optimistic about the outcome."

The second round of Iran-US talks to lift the sanction and the nuclear program will be held in Geneva on Tuesday, February 17, after the first round of these talks was held in Oman earlier in February.

The lead Iranian negotiator, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said that Muscat talks were a good start. 

    • US 19:33 - 2026/02/15
      0 0
      Reply
      Iran must stop negotiating indefinitely. Rather, must demands that so long as all terror sanctions are not lifted and Iran full rights based on the NPT than JCPOA is not fully respected and Iran relation with the world is not normal there is no need for any talks. Let alone negotiation. preferential
    • Abu Zaker BD 06:09 - 2026/02/16
      0 0
      Reply
      Pre conditions on agreement to sit: All US military bases and ships ordered to stay a safe distance from Iran and Iran's maritime zone and missile's range. Pre-conditions for negotiation: 01.Remove or lift all restriction imposed on Iran; 02. Compensate for the damarage and destruction done on Ira
    • BD 06:13 - 2026/02/16
      0 0
      Reply
      Israe's l Nuclear weapons must be destroy freed and disarmed as Israel defends America,
    • Abu Zaker BD 06:15 - 2026/02/16
      0 0
      Reply
      For self defense, Iran may produce Nuclear weapons if needed
