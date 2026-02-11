Chinese FM felicitates anniversary of Islamic Rev. victory

In a message to top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi congratulated the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Araghchi's channel on Telegram, in part of his message to the Iranian counterpart, Yi refers to the strategic partnership between Iran and China and emphasizes the great importance that his country attaches to developing relations with Iran and the unremitting efforts to deepen these relations based on the common vision of the leaders of the two countries and with the joint efforts of the two sides.

The top Iranian diplomat said on his Telegram channel that his counterparts from Malaysia, Belarus, Cuba and Croatia have also offered congratulations on the national day to Iranian people and government.

Mehr has also reported on the congratulations from other countries apart from those mentioned above offered to Iran on the Islamic Revolution's victory anniversary on Wednesday.

MNA