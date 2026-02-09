Trump says China's Xi to visit US 'toward end of year'

Trump made the comment in an interview with NBC News taped on Wednesday, the same day he and Xi had a wide-ranging conversation. The US president is expected to go to China in April, before Xi visits the United States.

"He's coming to the White House, yeah -- toward the end of the year," Trump said in the interview, parts of which aired Sunday.

"These are the two most powerful countries in the world and we have a very good relationship."

Since Trump returned to the White House a year ago, he has been a prolific purveyor of tariffs, unveiling sector-specific levies on steel, autos and other items as well as broader measures to achieve a variety of policy objectives.

The White House has jousted with Beijing on trade but reached a broad truce with China after a major escalation last spring.

Despite moves from the United States intended to lessen its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, the two countries remain deeply entwined economically.

MNA