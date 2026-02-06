  1. Politics
Iran ready to defend itself against excessive demands

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in the Omani capital of Muscat ahead of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, the latest regional and international issues, including nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Referring to Iran’s approach of using diplomacy to safeguard national interests, Araghchi emphasized full readiness to defend the country’s sovereignty and national security against any excessive demands or adventurism.

The Omani Foreign Minister, praising the good faith, responsibility, and seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran in diplomatic processes, and noting the commitment of all regional countries to prevent any escalation of tensions, expressed hope that this round of talks, with goodwill and timely action from all parties, would pave the way for a sustainable understanding between Iran and the United States.

During the meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s viewpoints and proposals regarding negotiation topics, demands, and considerations were presented.

Heading an Iranian diplomatic delegation, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Muscat on Thursday night to hold nuclear talks with the United States on Friday.

