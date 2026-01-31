  1. Politics
Jan 31, 2026, 9:30 PM

Qatari FM reportedly has departed for Tehran for talks

Qatari FM reportedly has departed for Tehran for talks

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Some media have reported that Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs is coming to Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen has cited sources that Qatari foreign minister has embraked a trip to Tehran to meet with Iranian officials 

There have been not confirmation on the part of Iranian official media outlets.

MNA

News ID 241280

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News