Qatari FM reportedly has departed for Tehran for talks

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen has cited sources that Qatari foreign minister has embraked a trip to Tehran to meet with Iranian officials
There have been not confirmation on the part of Iranian official media outlets.
MNA
TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Some media have reported that Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs is coming to Tehran, the capital of Iran.
Lebanese Al-Mayadeen has cited sources that Qatari foreign minister has embraked a trip to Tehran to meet with Iranian officials
There have been not confirmation on the part of Iranian official media outlets.
MNA
Your Comment