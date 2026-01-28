Iran made no request for negotiations with US: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran has not made any request for negotiations, emphasizing that diplomacy conducted under the pressure of military threats is ineffective.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araghchi said that in international affairs, military threats and diplomacy have often existed simultaneously, but each follows its own distinct path.

He stressed that Iran’s position is clear: diplomacy pursued through military threats cannot produce results.

Araghchi added that if negotiations are to take shape, threats, excessive demands, and the raising of irrational issues must be set aside. He emphasized that negotiations have their own principles and must be conducted from an equal position and on the basis of mutual respect.

The foreign minister noted that several countries are currently acting as intermediaries and engaging in efforts and consultations, adding that Iran remains in contact with these intermediaries.

MNA