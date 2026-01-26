Tehran to host APA General Assembly

The Deputy Speaker of Iran's Parliament announced that the country has been selected to host the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Tehran next year, with parliamentary delegations from 44 nations expected to attend.

Hamidreza Hajibabaei, who traveled to Bahrain with a delegation for the 16th General Assembly of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), explained the results of the Executive Council meeting held on the sidelines of the assembly. He stated: "In this meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran was elected by member vote as the Chair of the Standing Committee on Economic and Sustainable Development Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly."

"It was decided that the next General Assembly of Asian countries will be held in Tehran next year. God willing, we will witness the presence of parliamentary delegations from 44 Asian countries in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Recalling Tehran's pivotal role in this international institution, he emphasized, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the principal founders of this major movement in the Asian continent. The agreement of all countries to hold the assembly in Tehran is considered an absolute and major victory for the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international stage."

MNA/3501339