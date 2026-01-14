  1. Politics
Israel seeks to drag US into war with Iran: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Israel has always sought to drag the United States into fighting wars on its behalf.

In a post on his X account, Araghchi wrote that Israel has always sought to drag the US into fighting wars on its behalf, adding but remarkably, this time they are saying the quiet part out loud.

“With blood on our streets, Israel is explicitly gloating about having armed protestors with live weapons and "this is the reason for the hundreds of dead,” the Iranian Foreign Minister added.

Araghchi pointed out that President Trump should now know exactly where to go to stop killings.

