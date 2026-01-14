Iran, Turkey FMs exchange views on recent developments

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, held a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening.

During the call, the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey exchanged views on the latest developments in the region.

Iran’s foreign minister also outlined recent events, explaining how peaceful public protests were driven into violence by foreign-backed violent elements, resulting in the deaths of several Iranian citizens.

Araghchi also shared details with his Turkish counterpart regarding foreign interference and the course of the recent unrest.

