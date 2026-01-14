Combined Naval Drill kicks off in South Africa

The drill started in South Africa with the participation of nine countries including Iran, Russia, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Brazil, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the flight-floating combat units and special operation of Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Captain Emadnejad Moridi Commander of Combat Flotilla 103 of Iran’s Navy Force described the presence of Iran in this drill as showcasing the firm determination of the country to ensure the regional maritime peace and security, emphasizing that strengthening the relations between friendly countries will help improve the capacity of coordinated move to counter maritime threats to a great extent.

The exercises of the drill entitled “Will for Peace 2026” will also cause confidence to provide security of the key shipping lines and maritime economy in the global level, he underlined.

Captain Moridi also pointed to the effective and influential presence of Iran’s Navy Force and IRGC Navy in this international drill, noting that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no efforts to promote the defense power and strengthening the diplomatic relations.

