Mother of Love: Portrait of Lady Umm al-Banin

The story begins from the time of the marriage of the Commander of the Faithful (Amir al-Mu'minin) to Hazrat Umm al-Banin and continues until the event of Ashura.

This book also covers the periods of the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (AS) and Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba (AS).

"Mother of Love," penned by Attiyah Sadat Salehian and published by Madraseh Publications, opens with a visionary dream—a celestial vision of a moon and three stars descending onto the lap of a young Fātimah bint Hizām.

This dream, powerfully symbolic, sets the stage for a life destined to be intertwined with the luminous lineage of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The book is a poignant, novelistic rendering of the life of this remarkable woman, known to history as Umm al-Banin, the "Mother of Sons," who became a wife to Imam Ali (AS) and the mother of four valiant sons: the moons and stars of her dream—Abbas, Abdullah, Jafar, and Uthman.

The author anchors her tale firmly in established historical and narrative sources, meticulously arranging events in chronological order.

However, the genius of the book lies in its perspective: we witness pivotal moments in early Islamic history—from the aftermath of the martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA) and the events of the Battle of Siffin to the tragic martyrdom of Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba (AS)—through the empathetic lens of Umm al-Banin.

This approach transforms well-known historical facts into a deeply personal and moving journey.

The core theme radiating from every page is Umm al-Banin's unparalleled, awe-inspiring devotion (erādāt) to the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

This love, as depicted by Salehian, is not merely emotional; it is a fundamental part of her being, woven into her very flesh and blood.

From the moment her marriage to Imam Ali (AS) is proposed by his brother Aqeel, her entire existence revolves around servitude to this sacred household.

The narrative beautifully portrays her as a "butterfly" fluttering around Imam Ali (AS) and his children, her heart forever restless in their love and service.

A significant and gripping portion of the book is naturally devoted to her sons, particularly her firstborn, Hazrat Abul Fazl al-Abbas (AS).

The story traces his development from a beloved child—whose hands and eyes were kissed by his father, Imam Ali (AS)—into the legendary symbol of courage, the "Qamar-e Bani Hashim" (Moon of the Bani Hashim).

The author skillfully shows how Umm al-Banin consciously nurtured this spirit of chivalry and absolute loyalty to Imam Hossain (AS) in her sons, repeatedly reminding Abbas of his duty to stand by his master.

The book includes poignant and less commonly narrated details about his life, such as the origins of his title "Abul Fazl" and the stories behind the naming of his younger brothers.

The narrative structure employs an omniscient narrator limited primarily to Umm al-Banin's presence.

When she is not physically present at events like the Battle of Siffin or the Tragedy of Karbala, the author ingeniously uses secondary characters—a returning soldier's wife, or later, the survivors of Karbala like Lady Zainab (SA) and Imam Sajjad (AS)—to recount the heroism and sacrifices of her sons, ensuring the reader witnesses these critical moments.

The final chapters are a masterpiece of emotional writing, portraying the profound grief of a mother who lost all four sons on the day of Ashura.

Yet, in a testament to her ultimate priority, her lamentation is centered not first on her biological children, but on her master, Imam Hossain (AS).

The image of her visiting the cemetery of Al-Baqi to pour out her heart in mourning for the Imam and his family leaves a lasting impression of a love that transcended the self.

Mother of Love is a significant and successful literary achievement. Its simple yet elegant language makes it accessible and beneficial to a wide range of readers, from adolescents to adults.

It serves as both a moving tribute and an informative historical account, deepening our understanding of the sacrifices of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and the extraordinary woman who raised the standard-bearer of Karbala.

On this anniversary, this book stands as a fitting reminder of the virtues of patience, devotion, and unwavering faith embodied by Hazrat Umm al-Banin (AS).

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour