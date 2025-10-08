The European Union and continuation of hostility towards Iran

The European Union's illogical claims in a joint statement with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers and its support for the UAE's baseless position on the Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, further showed that due to the influence of the UK, France and Germany, the EU does not have a friendly approach towards Iran and is one of the main factors behind the hostile moves against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this regard, there are several points worth considering:

1. Among the members of the European Union, England is more aware than other countries that the three islands belong to Iran and has repeatedly announced this during the Pahlavi era. (See Emarat Ma'mur, memoirs of Manouchehr Behnam, the first Iranian ambassador to the Emirates). Based on historical and geographical evidence, the three islands have been under Iranian rule since 2500 years ago, during the Achaemenid, Parthian and Sasanian eras. During the Qajar era, England, taking advantage of Iran's conflicts in the Herat War, launched an expedition to the Persian Gulf, which led to the occupation of the three islands. While London had recognized Iran's sovereignty over the Persian Gulf and its islands in concise and detailed treaties (1808 and 1812).

During the Pahlavi era, after negotiations between Iran and England regarding the ownership of the three islands, after the Shah agreed to Bahrain's separation from Iran, the British forces withdrew and the Iranian army entered the three islands, establishing its full sovereignty over these islands. This happened two days before the formation of the The United Arab Emirates occurred and is an important reason for rejecting the UAE's claim to the islands. Today, the European Union, by supporting UAE's false claim, has not only continued its hostile behavior towards Iran, but also, by ignoring historical documents, has discredited the Union.

2. The European Union, as the main loser of the Ukrainian war, is trying to divert the minds of the European people from its failures by raising deviant issues such as activating "snapback" and supporting the UAE's false claim. The deviation of public opinion from participating in accompanying the Zionist regime in the genocide of the people of Gaza is also another reason for the Union's hostility towards Iran. The fact is that despite the hostile approach of England, France and Germany towards Iran, many officials of the EU member states oppose Europe's policies towards Iran and seek to improve and continue relations with Iran. They are dissatisfied with the dictatorship of these three countries towards the rest of the members of the union and have expressed this dissatisfaction in political meetings with Iranian officials. Some of these people believe that Europe, by claiming independence from the United States, is trying to follow the same approaches as the United States in the form of a soft mission against Iran.

3. The approaches against Iran clearly show that the European Union is not trustworthy and cannot be a friend of Iran, and the wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution has also repeatedly spoken of distrust towards Europe. Although Britain, France and Germany have official relations with Iran, they are considered a haven and a place of activity for terrorist groups opposing Iran. When Saddam invaded Iran and imposed war, these three countries supported Saddam with arms aid and even the sale of chemical weapons, which will always remain a shame for these countries, especially the German government. During the imposed war, the European Union, together with the United States, began a severe economic embargo against Iran, and after the issuance of Resolution 598 and the end of the war, it did not use this opportunity to improve political relations with Iran. Europe's bad behavior against Iran continued in other areas, such as human rights, and European officials repeatedly called for a halt to Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

After Trump's breach of promise and withdrawal from the JCPOA, European countries did not fulfill their obligations and, in a division of labor with the United States, took an illegal action. That is, by activating the snapback, they showed the height of their hostility towards Iran.

The last point is that this union cannot have a place in the independent foreign relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran except by correcting its hostile approaches towards the Iranian nation. The distinction between the policies of the European Union and the United States towards Iran must be shown in practice and in the process of gaining the trust of the Iranian people; otherwise, the members of the European Union will continue to be deprived of friendship with the Iranian people.

MNA/