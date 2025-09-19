  1. Politics
UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Iran sanctions relief

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – The UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution on extending the lifting of sanctions against Iran

The United Nations Security Council has failed to adopt the draft resolution that would give continued sanctions relief for Iran as per the JCPOA

According to Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent, nine members of the UN Security Council voted against activating the snapback mechanism aimed at reinstating sanctions on Iran, while only four members supported it and two abstained.

Given the mechanism and procedures of the snapback process, the draft resolution on continuing the lifting of sanctions against Iran was not adopted.

