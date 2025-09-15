Iran nuclear chief warns harsher response to future attacks

He made the remarks at the 69th IAEA General Conference, which opened in Vienna with senior representatives from member states.

We expect the conference to defend Iran's rights and condemn the illegal actions of the Zionist regime and the United States, he said.

"Early on Friday, June 13, the Zionist regime launched a military attack on my country. Israel targeted safeguarded nuclear facilities," the Iranian nuclear chief said. "The whole world witnessed that the proud armed forces of Iran shattered the awe and hegemony of the criminals and gave crushing responses to the [Israeli] regime and the United States. If they commit a mistake again, Iran's response will be even more crushing."

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization stated that nuclear science and knowledge in Iran will not be destroyed by military operations, aggression, and terror, saying, "The goal of the child-killing Zionist regime's operations is not only to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities, but has always sought to destroy the path of diplomacy and peace."

He called Israel’s attacks on Iran an unprecedented violation in the IAEA’s history and a blatant breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, as well as multiple UN Security Council and IAEA resolutions.

Eslami further criticized the UN Security Council and IAEA Board of Governors for failing to adopt a firm stance against these attacks due to US political pressure, arguing that this has seriously harmed the non-proliferation and safeguards system.

"Iran’s cooperation with the Agency has been extensive and consistent. The latest Director General’s report before the aggression (GOV/2025/25)—despite our serious considerations regarding its content—also does not establish any violation of Iran’s safeguards obligations or any diversion in nuclear material. The report explicitly confirmed that there is no evidence of a nuclear weapons development program in Iran."

He added that regrettably, in his so-called comprehensive report, the IAEA Director General made not even a single reference to the “Final Assessment” of 2015 and the Board of Governors’ resolution GOV/2015/72, in which the Board legally and explicitly declared all past issues closed. "It is as if the Agency has completely ignored such a resolution. "Even the Agency itself referred to this resolution in a letter to Iran regarding verification activities. If this is not an unprofessional and biased approach, then what is?"

"Despite our formal correspondence and the submission of a request to strongly condemn attacks on Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities—documented in INFCIRC/1301—the Agency failed to condemn these illegal actions, could not protect the integrity of its safeguards system, and failed to fulfill its Statutory mission. This silence and inaction will remain a disgraceful stain in the history of the Agency."

This is a developing story...

MNA/6590243