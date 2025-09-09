S. Korea drafts new UN resolution on Iran sanctions snapback

On August 28 Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process to reimpose UN sanctions, baselessly accusing Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Under that process, known as snapback, the council must now vote by late September on a resolution to permanently lift sanctions on Iran, requiring at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the US, Russia, China, Britain, or France to pass.

If no member had put forward such a resolution 10 days after the snapback process was triggered then it would be up to the council president to do so, which is South Korea for September.

By finalizing the text on Monday South Korea can now put it to a vote at any time before the 30-day deadline expires. The resolution is unlikely to be adopted.

Britain, France and Germany are still trying to convince Iran to meet three requirements so their threat of reimposing U.N. sanctions can be delayed for a limited amount of time to allow space for talks on a long-term deal to address their concerns about Tehran's nuclear program. Such a delay would require a Security Council resolution.

Separately Iran's strategic allies Russia and China finalized a draft Security Council resolution late last month that would extend the 2015 deal for six months and urge all parties to immediately resume negotiations. But they have not yet asked for a vote.

If Russia and China put their resolution to a vote before Germany, France and Britain have reached agreement with Iran on a delay, then it could be vetoed by France, Britain or the U.S. if needed.

“We see it a duty to take advantage of every opportunity to advance the country’s interests, express our demands, and warn about the consequences of the three European countries’ misuse of the Snapback Mechanism to reinstate the terminated UN Security Council resolutions,” Baghaei told reporters addressing his regular press conference on Monday.

He expressed hope that the Europeans will revise their approaches by properly understanding the consequences of a confrontational stance.

