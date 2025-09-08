Iranian, Egyptian FMs hold phone call on nuclear issue, Gaza

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the regional and international developments and underscored the importance of respecting the peaceful nuclear rights of all member states of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

They reviewed the key issues in the Middle East, with particular focus on the unabated Israeli genocidal crimes in Gaza and the expansionist policies of the Zionist regime, including the killing and forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

The two sides also underlined the urgent need for serious action by regional states and the international community to end the atrocities and ensure the prosecution and punishment of the Zionist perpetrators.

The conversation also touched upon the Iranian nuclear issue. Both sides emphasized the significance of respecting the rights of all member states of the NPT to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Araghchi and Abdelatty further stressed that members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) bear a clear responsibility to advance diplomacy and prevent the Iranian nuclear case from becoming further complicated.

