Araghchi’s meeting with EU foreign policy chief ‘useful’

“We see it a duty to take advantage of every opportunity to advance the country’s interests, express our demands, and warn about the consequences of the three European countries’ misuse of the Snapback Mechanism to reinstate the terminated UN Security Council resolutions,” Baghaei told IRNA reporter addressing his regular press conference on Monday.

He expressed hope that the Europeans will revise their approaches by properly understanding the consequences of a confrontational stance.

Commenting on Iran’s stance toward the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report, Baghaei said that Iran has reviewed the report and will convey its positions to the body and the member states of the Board of Governors in a note.

“We expected a fair report that would take into account the facts on the ground,” he stressed

He clarified that the fact on the ground is nothing but the illegal and aggressive attack by the Israeli regime and the United States on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

The Iranian diplomat described this action as so heinous and unprecedented that it compelled the IAEA to address the issue in detail and clarify its position to prevent such violations of international law in the future.

During their negotiations with IAEA officials, Iranian negotiators raised several important topics, including the security of Iran’s nuclear facilities, the law passed by Parliament, and the considerations of the Supreme National Security Council.

MNA