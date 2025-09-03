Kremlin rejects Trump allegations against three leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are not plotting any conspiracy against the United States, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said, commenting on allegations from US President Donald Trump about the three leaders conspiring against Washington at Beijing’s military parade, TASS reported.

"I’d like to say that nobody meant to conspire [against the United States] <…>. Moreover, I can say that everybody understands the role the United States, the Trump administration, and President Trump personally are playing in today’s global narratives," Ushakov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Earlier, Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform, addressing China’s Xi: "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."

The People’s Liberation Army of China held a large-scale military parade on Tiananmen Square in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War on Wednesday.

