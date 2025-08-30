I’m ready to take over from Trump if tragedy strikes

Discussing the US president’s health in an interview with USA today, the vice-president said, “If, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

However, he said the 79-year-old president, the oldest ever to be sworn into office, was in good health and had “incredible energy” despite recent questions about Mr Trump’s well-being.

The 41-year-old vice-president is the third youngest in history, but said he could not keep up with the president at times.

“He’s got incredible energy, and while most of the people who work around the president of the United States are younger than he is,” Mr Vance said.

“I think we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning.

“Yes, terrible tragedies happen, but I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.

“And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

The White House announced last month that Mr Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory problem that had caused some swelling around his ankles.

They also said bruising seen on the president’s hand, which has continually been covered up with makeup, was caused by “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin”.

Mr Trump also survived two assassination attempts during the 2024 presidential campaign.

His vice-president is one of the least experienced in history, serving only two years in the Senate before being catapulted into the national role.

He serves as Mr Trump’s television attack dog as well as his top messenger, travelling the country to sell the administration’s domestic policy agenda.

RHM/