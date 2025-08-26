Iran has clear plan to counter snapback mechanism

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country has never sought to downplay the UN Security Council’s snapback mechanism and is fully aware of its potential negative consequences.

He emphasized that European parties lack the legal and ethical authority to use this mechanism; therefore, Iran neither recognizes it nor overlooks its possible repercussions.

The spokesperson added that Iran’s diplomatic apparatus has adopted a clear program and extensive measures to prevent Europe from exploiting this tool as a means of psychological warfare against public opinion.

He noted that current talks in Geneva, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s communications with European counterparts, and ongoing consultations with Russia and China are all part of this effort. These initiatives have been underway for some time, and Iran hopes that positive results will soon become evident.

MNA/