Aug 26, 2025, 7:42 AM

SpaceX cancels 10th Starship prototype launch

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – American aerospace company SpaceX has canceled the scheduled Monday launch of its Starship prototype rocket for its 10th test flight due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The launch was planned for 7:59 p.m. Eastern Time from the Starbase facility in Texas.

"Standing down from today’s flight test attempt due to weather. Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly," SpaceX’s X social media page said.

This marks the second cancellation of a Starship launch in the past two days. The prototype’s launch on August 24 was called off due to a technical malfunction in ground systems. The company now hopes to attempt the launch again on August 26.

