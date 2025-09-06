Putin urges Russia's aerospace ind. to develop rocket engine

Vladimir Putin, who has spent the past week in China and the Russian far eastern port of Vladivostok, flew to the southern Russian city of Samara, where he met industry specialists and toured the Kuznetsov design bureau aircraft engine manufacturing plant, Reuters news agency reported.

Quoted by Russian news agencies, Putin said Russia remained a leading force in the development of the aerospace industry.

"It is important to consistently renew production capacity in terms of engines for booster rockets," the agencies quoted Putin as saying late on Friday.

"And in doing so, we must not only meet our own current and future needs but also move actively on world markets and be successful competitors."

Putin noted Russian success in developing innovations in terms of producing engines, particularly in the energy sector, despite the imposition of sanctions by Western countries linked to the Ukraine war.

"In conditions of restrictions from sanctions, we succeeded in a short period of time in developing a series of innovative engines for energy," Putin was quoted as saying. "These are being actively used, including in terms of gas transport infrastructure."

Putin called it "an extremely important theme", particularly for the development of Russian gas exports, including the planned Power of Siberia 2 pipeline under discussion in China this week to bring Russian gas to China.

