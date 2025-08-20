7 Israeli soldiers injured in while defusing Syrian army bomb

The Israeli media reported on Wednesda an operational incident in northern occupied Palestine.

According to a report by Yemeni Al-Masirah TV website which cited Israeli media as reporting, the aforementioned media also reported that an old bomb left over from the Syrian army exploded in the Jabal Al-Sheikh area during neutralization, injuring seven Israeli soldiers.

According to the report, the four of the injured are in critical conditions.

All the injured were transferred to Ziv Hospital in the city of Safed for treatment.

The occupying army is still investigating the circumstances of the incident and is taking the necessary measures to ensure the security of the forces in and around the area.

The incident occurred while tensions in the Golan Heights region continue. The Israeli regime has occupied this area since 1967, while Syria still considers it part of its territory.

MNA/1404052917966