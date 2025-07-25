Toxic gas leak traps Israeli town

A dangerous incident occurred at the Ashalim thermal-solar power station in the Israeli town of Negev, following an unusual technical malfunction in its fuel systems and surrounding industrial facilities.

The failure led to the release of hazardous and potentially fatal gases across the plant and into the nearby area of Ramat Negev.

Despite the passage of 24 hours, residents reported on social and local media that the regime’s Ministry of Energy had yet to identify the source of the malfunction.

The Israeli regime’s authorities have continued to advise settlers to remain indoors.

The Ashalim facility, a hybrid power plant combining thermal and solar technologies, experienced critical disruptions in its oil-based fuel systems.

After nearly 36 hours of silence, the Ministry of Energy issued a public apology, stating that settlers must still avoid leaving their homes to ‘possibly’ remain safe from harm.

MNA