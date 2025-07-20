  1. World
Jul 20, 2025, 11:16 AM

Drone strike kills one in al-Sulaymaniyah

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – A drone strike on Saturday targeted a motorcycle in al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, resulting in casualties, a local source reported.

The source told Shafaq News that the strike occurred in the eastern Penjwen district, killing one person and injuring another.

While the party responsible remains unknown, he noted increased drone activity in the area hours before the strike.

