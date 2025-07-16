Calls grow for restricting Germany activity in Hormuz Strait

A report published in the semi-official Fars news agency on Tuesday said Iran should impose economic penalties on Germany in response to Berlin’s growing anti-Iran rhetoric.

The report said Iran should increase its tariffs on imports of manufacturing and medical equipment from Germany, which generate significant revenues for the German government and businesses.

It said, however, that Iran can adopt more aggressive economic measures by imposing restrictions on the movement of ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz that are registered or insured in Germany or those that carry cargoes to German ports.

“Adopting such measures would increase the costs of Germany’s hostile behaviors and reactions against the Iranian nation and would create an economic and political deterrence against other actors seeking to go down the same route,” read part of the report.

Iranian authorities have previously warned that the country would close the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf if it is threatened militarily by hostile powers.

However, restricting the movement of cargo ships has never been tried, nor has it been mentioned in warnings by senior Iranian officials.

In remarks made on June 17, just four days after Israel launched its war of aggression on Iran, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised what he described as the “dirty work Israel is doing for all of us”.

MNA/