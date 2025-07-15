EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions

The EU has failed to approve a new round of sanctions of Russia, EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, DW reported on Tuesday.

At the end of the working day on Tuesday, EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said the 27-member bloc failed to approve an 18th sanctions package against Russia, as Russia's assault on Ukraine continues. Slovakia has been holding up the package, but Kallas said an agreement could still be reached tomorrow.

Kallas said she was "really sad" that there wasn't an agreement today. She said she was still "optimistic," however, that had a deal would be reached tomorrow.

In order to adopt the sanctions, the 27 EU members states would have to agree on adopting the punitive measures against Moscow. Slovakia has been reportedly holding up the sanctions due to concerns over a EU proposal to end imports of Russian gas by January 1, 2028.

Meanwhile, Trump reportedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a July 4 call if Ukraine's forces could potentially strike the Russian cities of Moscow or St. Petersburg. The White House has pushed back on media reporting on the call, saying it is being taken out of context.

MNA