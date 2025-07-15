  1. World
Turkey commemorates 9th anniv. of 2016 failed coup attempt

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Turkey on Tuesday marked the ninth anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, holding ceremonies across the country to honor those who died resisting the uprising attributed to Fethullah Gulen.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended events in Ankara to observe Democracy and National Unity Day, Anadolu agency (AA) reported. 

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz recalled how millions of citizens responded to Erdogan’s call on the night of the coup and rallied to defend the elected government.

In a statement on X, Yilmaz commemorated the people who lost their lives and veterans, pledging to uphold their legacy and reinforce national solidarity in line with the “Century of Turkey.”

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a post that the attempt to overthrow the government was defeated by Erdogan’s “foresight” and the “unwavering will” of the Turkish people.

“Those betrayal networks pursuing the goal of bringing Turkey to its knees by aligning with foreign intelligence agencies have seriously underestimated one thing: our nation’s steadfast commitment to freedom and justice, and the strength of our state,” he wrote.

Fidan paid tribute to the “heroic martyrs” and expressed gratitude to veterans who confronted the coup plotters.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran described the failed coup as a testament to “heroic resistance,” praising those who flooded the streets on July 15, 2016.

“We can never fully repay our debt to the martyrs and veterans who risked everything with unwavering bravery,” he said. “But we will continue to advance the historic reforms that they would be proud to see fulfilled.”

The coup attempt left 252 people dead and 2,734 injured.

