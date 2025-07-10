Yet another Israel-bound ship sinks after Yemeni attack

In a statement on Wednesday, the Yemeni armed forces announced that its navy “targeted the ship ‘ETERNITY C’, which was heading to the port of Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) in Occupied Palestine”, after its crew ignored warnings and calls issued by the naval forces.

According to the statement, the military operation was carried out with “an unmanned surface vehicle and six cruise and ballistic missiles.”

Noting that the vessel “completely sank”, the statement said the operation was “documented with audio and video.”

The crew was, however, “rescued” and “transported to a safe place” by the Yemeni forces, the statement said, Press TV reported.

The armed forces noted that the attack came as the vessel and its shipowner “resumed operations with the port of Umm al-Rashrash in clear violation” of the ban imposed by Sana’a on ships linked to Israel.

The statement stressed that the ban imposed on ships linked to Israel in the Red and Arabian seas is still in place, warning companies against engaging in transactions or activities involving Israeli ports.

“Out of concern for the safety of ships and their crews, we reiterate our warning to companies and countries about the consequences of dealing with the Zionist entity and sending their ships to the ports in Occupied Palestine.”

The statement stated that the Yemeni retaliatory operations will continue until “the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege imposed on it is lifted.”

Earlier this week, the Yemeni armed forces released footage of the boarding and sinking of the ship Magic Seas, whose owning company violated the Yemeni ban on Israel-bound vessels.

Since the onset of the genocide in October 2023, Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the territories.

The regime launched the war after Gaza's resistance fighters waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist entity in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 57,680 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

