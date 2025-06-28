Iranian missiles caused $3 billion damage to Israeli regime

American media outlets have revealed the estimated financial losses suffered by Israel during its recent conflict with Iran.

According to a report by Bloomberg, citing informed sources, the Israeli regime has estimated that the war with Iran caused around $3 billion in damages.

The report states that internal Israeli assessments show Iran was able to significantly penetrate Israeli defense systems during nearly two weeks of retaliatory missile attacks, inflicting substantial damage to the regime’s infrastructure.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

