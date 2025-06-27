Scientists to defend Iran nuclear capabilities, interests

In a message on Friday, Mohammad Eslami that praised the Iranian nation and the country’s Armed Forces for their resistance against the attacks by the Israeli regime and the United States. He stressed that such hostilities will not weaken the Iranian nation’s determination to defend their national interests and territorial integrity.

Eslami also noted in the message that the attacks targeted nuclear facilities, all of which are fully and continuously monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.).

These attacks are not merely assaults on the indigenous nuclear industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding that they are a clear violation of the international law.

He also said that what is even more regrettable is that the I.A.E.A. director general, contrary to Agency’s regulations and statute, has refused to condemn this criminal act.

