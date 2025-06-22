Iran FM vows to respond to US aggression

US President Donald Trump has not only betrayed Iran, but also deceived his own nation, the top Iranian diplomat said.

"We faced aggression from the Americans, and Iran condemns this aggression in the strongest possible terms."

"This attack is considered a violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 2231."

"Trump gave in to the demands of a criminal."

"The US is not diplomatic and only understands the language of force and threats. They have shown that they do not respect the international charter and international law and do not adhere to any of them."

"Last night's attacks showed that the Zionist regime has not succeeded in achieving its goals in attacking Iran and is now in trouble, and America is seeking to support this regime and its leaders."

"The extent of damage to Iran's nuclear facilities is not important; what matters is the essence of the attack. We cannot ignore this issue."

"The door to negotiations should always remain open, but that is not the case now. My country has been invaded and we must respond."

He refused to announce what Iran would do in response to the American aggression.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi said that Tehran still receives messages from the Americans. "We will respond to these messages if necessary."

This is a developing story...

MNA