Jun 22, 2025

Iran, Russia have always maintained higher consultation level

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali says that Tehran and Moscow have always preserved the level of higher consultations on the regional and international developments.

In a post on his X account, Jalali, at the threshold of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Russia, wrote, “As Iran is grappling with a unjust war with the most vicious governments in all-time history of humanity.

The Iranian diplomat revealed that Iran’s top diplomat will arrive in Russia capital of Moscow on Sunday to hold high-profile talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He emphasized that Iran and Russia have always maintained level of higher consultations in the regional and international developments.

It is hoped that the ongoing negotiations between Iran and Russia would be constructive to help stabilize the current condition, Jalali underlined.

