Israel, US exhausting missile interceptors: US official

A senior US official has told Middle East Eye that Israel, along with the U.S., was exhausting supplies of ballistic missile interceptors, just days into the war with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who initially distanced himself from the conflict, has increased U.S. military presence in the region and is weighing up ordering attacks on Iran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, warned on Wednesday that the U.S. would face "irreparable damage" if it shifted from supporting Israel’s defense to an active role in attacking the Iranian territories.

MNA/TT