No crisis can endanger Iran if the people stand united

President Masoud Pezeshkian has underlined national unity and cohesion as the most vital elements in overcoming crises, stressing that no challenge can pose a threat to the country if the people support the government.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he urged all officials to act immediately whenever and wherever people need services.

The president said that people must feel that officials stand alongside them and strive to create suitable conditions for all citizens.

He further expressed gratitude to various countries for their support, urging ministers to prioritize interactions and cooperation with neighboring states.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the need to delegate authority to provincial officials to make timely and appropriate decisions.

