Passenger plane crashes in India's Ahmedabad

An Air India flight to London crashed shortly after take-off near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, India Topday reported.

The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carried 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Visuals from the Meghani area where the plane crashed showed thick black smoke encompassing the air.

The flight was identified as Air India 171, which online flight trackers showed as a 1:10 pm service from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport in London.

